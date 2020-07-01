Swansea City and Luton Town charged by FA for fracas
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 01/07/20 4:01pm
Swansea and Luton have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players during Saturday's Championship encounter at the Liberty Stadium.
The Swans' Jordon Garrick was sent off by referee Andy Woolmer in the 83rd minute for raising his hand to an opponent's face amid a melee involving both sets of players.
After the game, which Luton won 1-0, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: "It's a clear red. I've got no arguments.
"I thought the referee caused the melee, but I don't want my comment on the referee to hide the fact that Jordon has done something that is a clear red."
Both clubs have until Monday, June 6 to respond with an FA statement saying: "Both Swansea City FC and Luton Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (27/06/2020).
"It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute of the fixture."