Championship: West Brom vs QPR; Brentford vs Barnsley to be shown on final day

Sky Sports has announced the two games that will be shown on the final day of the Championship season, as West Brom and QPR push for promotion.

A thrilling Championship promotion race will go to the wire on Wednesday, July 22, with West Brom and Brentford two of the sides still able to go up automatically.

West Brom are in pole position with a one-point lead over Brentford, and they host QPR on the final day of the season - in a game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. You will also be able to see Fulham goals as they go in as they head to Wigan in hope of sneaking into the top two.

Brentford need the Baggies to slip up and take advantage by bettering their result against Barnsley. You can watch that one on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm. Kick-off is also at 7.30pm.

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Wed July 22: West Brom vs QPR, 7.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wed July 22: Brentford vs Barnsley, 7.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Mix

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports

Sunday, July 19

Derby County vs Leeds United - 2pm, Sky Sports Football

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Wednesday, July 22 (all 7.30pm)

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley, Sky Sports Mix

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers, Sky Sports Football

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham