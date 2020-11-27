Darnell Fisher banned after grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals

Darnell Fisher has been suspended for three games after grabbing the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson during Preston's game on Saturday.

Fisher was found guilty of violent conduct by an independent regulatory commission in relation to an incident involving Paterson during the Championship match against Wednesday on November 21.

The incident was not seen by the match officials at the time but was spotted on video afterwards, the Football Association announced.

It happened during the 62nd minute of Preston's 1-0 win.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Sheffield Wednesday

Paterson appeared to try and get the attention of referee David Webb, but then Fisher's actions were picked up by TV cameras and he was shown to have repeated the action.

Preston went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tom Barkhuizen. It ruined Tony Pulis' first match in charge of Wednesday, who had earlier had Josh Windass sent off.

Image: Tom Barkhuizen's goal sealed the win for Preston

Earlier this year, England rugby union international Joe Marler was handed a 10-week ban for a low grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match.

While in Super League, St Helens' Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the testicles of Castleford's Liam Watts.

Then last week Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of making "inappropriate contact" on the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler.