Brentford's next two fixtures suspended after positive Covid-19 tests

Brentford's next two Championship fixtures against Bristol City and Reading have been suspended after positive Covid-19 tests.

The west London club recorded further positive tests in Monday's round of testing and have been forced to call off Wednesday's home game with Bristol City and Saturday's trip to Reading.

Players and staff have been told to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance and their training ground has been shut down.

A statement from Brentford read: "After a round of Covid-19 testing yesterday, Monday 11 January, Brentford FC reported positive tests to the EFL. The guidance from the EFL Medical Advisor was that we should close our Training Ground and carry out further rounds of testing.

"We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following the tests, the closure of the Training Ground and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

"Brentford FC confirmed that Head Coach Thomas Frank returned a positive Covid-19 test last week. Due to medical confidentiality, we will make no further comment on the positive tests.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations. Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Derby set to resume training after negative tests

Image: Wayne Rooney can now prepare his Derby players to face Rotherham on Saturday

Derby were given the all-clear on Tuesday morning after club officials organised the complicated logistical task of arranging for the whole squad to be tested on Monday, while the players and staff remained in isolation at their homes.

Wayne Rooney's squad will return to their Moor Farm training ground after the whole of their first team and backroom team tested negative for coronavirus.

They were forced to field a team of academy players for their FA Cup third-round fixture with Chorley on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney and his coaching team can now begin preparations in earnest for their Championship fixture at home to Rotherham on Saturday.