Coronavirus: EFL positive cases drop to 32 in latest testing

The EFL has confirmed 32 positive coronavirus cases out of 4,598 players and club staff tested in the latest week of results.

The results show a significant drop in positive results, after 123 positive tests from 4,038 players and club staff last week.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest government guidance.

The EFL moved to twice-weekly testing last week following multiple match postponements across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Premier League has been testing its players and club staff twice a week since December 28 and recorded 16 positive cases in the this week's results - a drop from the previous week's total of 36.

English football authorities are "confident" the 2020-21 season can be completed as scheduled if coronavirus protocols are followed with "full compliance".

The Football Association, Premier League, English Football League released a joint statement last Thursday reiterating the importance of following newly enhanced Covid-19 measures.

"The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Barclays Women's Super League have this week introduced enhanced COVID-19 measures and stressed their importance to everyone in the game," the statement said.

"Safety is a collective effort and football requires the ongoing support of clubs, managers, players and all those involved in staging matches to continue to manage the spread of infection and set the right example to the public on and off the pitch. We will offer guidance, education and support as well as reviewing our practices to ensure they remain of the highest standard.

"Our three organisations have confidence in our COVID-19 protocols and our ability to bring the season to a successful conclusion."