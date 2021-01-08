Coronavirus: Premier League reminds clubs of their obligations to follow strict protocols

The Premier League has written to all clubs reminding them of their obligations to follow strict coronavirus protocols.

The Premier League's Compliance Officers have been handed a more robust remit to ensure those protocols are enforced, Sky Sports News has been told.

It comes as the new strain of coronavirus has led to a surge in cases - both in society, and within football.

3:25 Aston Villa Christian Purslow confirms that 10 players have tested positive for coronavirus and that it it is too early to tell how it will affect their Premier League games against Tottenham and Everton

The League has told all its clubs to crack down hard on players who breach coronavirus rules, or face punishment by the governing body. The approach is a response to a number of transgressions, particularly over Christmas, where players were seen to be flouting the regulations.

Top-flight officials are desperate to convince the government that its coronavirus protocols are strong and reliable, but fears that some high-profile breaches might have damaged confidence.

Ultimately, the Premier League is determined to try to avoid a further government-enforced break in the season.

In the letter sent to all clubs on Friday morning, reminding them of their obligations, the Premier League said: "It is vital to ensure public, government and stakeholder confidence in the training and matchday protocols that individual transgressions by relevant persons are appropriately investigated and sanctioned by clubs.

"Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action by the league individually against the relevant person, where appropriate (for example, where his or her conduct brings the league into disrepute) and/or against the club (where the relevant person's conduct constitutes a breach of the training protocol)."

These are the new measures being introduced:

Premier League Compliance Officers to be given a wider role in ensuring Covid protocols are followed.

Everyone inside stadiums on matchday to wear a face mask at all times. The only exceptions are players and immediate coaching staff, during warm up and the game itself. All subs sitting on the bench will now be obliged to wear a mask.

Teams should use THREE coaches to transport squads to games, to increase social distancing (the previous rule was for two coaches)

Use of club canteens should be limited as much as possible, with players and staff encouraged to eat more frequently off-site (though canteens can still provide food, particularly on MD and MD-1)

Clubs should again look at the number of personnel on-site at training grounds, and try to limit these numbers further.

Be much more strict in limiting the number of "meeting points" where staff and players might come into contact.

0:52 Former England goalkeeper David James says a two-week circuit break wouldn't work for football as it deals with the Covid pandemic

These are the full protocols now in use, that have been sent to all Premier League clubs:

TRAINING GROUND

Maintain social distancing at all times.

Avoid unnecessary contact at all times.

Employ a one-way system inside training ground buildings.

Limit further potential 'meeting points'.

If not done already, clubs should introduce a 'red zone' for areas used exclusively by first team players and staff.

Encourage players and staff to eat off-site as much as possible.

Ensure regular hand washing by all.

Every piece of gym equipment to be wiped down after each individual use.

Indoor pitches may remain open, so long as they are well ventilated and a risk assessment has been carried out.

Physio and other 'contact rehab' is banned, apart from essential use only. In these cases, sessions are limited to a max of 15 minutes.

Contractors are banned from the training ground when the first team are in.

TRAVEL

Use three coaches for the squad instead of two.

Clubs must ensure any employee who comes into contact with the squad has tested negative, before they are allowed to do so.

Compliance officers are allowed to inspect coaches, trains and aircraft for compliance before squads use them, or on arrival at a game.

MATCHDAY OPERATIONS