FA Cup third round match previews: Liverpool visit Aston Villa, Wolves host Crystal Palace

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend as Premier League and Sky Bet Championship teams join the third round, with fixtures including Aston Villa vs Liverpool.

The FA Cup will not have replays for the 2020-21 season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, meaning that all ties will be decided on the day.

There have been a rising number of positive Covid-19 cases, but no club will automatically have to forfeit an FA Cup game if they are affected by the virus, with each case to be assessed by the FA on individual circumstances.

Holders Arsenal begin their campaign at home to Newcastle, while Villa will kick things off when they host Liverpool in another all-Premier League tie at the same time that Crystal Palace travel to face Wolves on Friday night.

Both the fourth and fifth-round draws will take place on Monday January 11, with the respective games scheduled for the weekend of January 23 and Wednesday February 10 respectively.

Team news: Aston Villa are likely to be depleted when they welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup with the game itself remaining in some doubt.

The club have been forced to close their Bodymoor Heath training base after an outbreak of coronavirus within the senior squad and staff.

Villa have been speaking to the Football Association and Premier League as they try to get the game on, with a decision to be made on Friday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will freshen up his under-performing side but is reluctant to make too many changes.

Neco Williams could come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Fabinho could be rested at centre-back.

In midfield Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara need more game time after recently coming back from injury, as does Xherdan Shaqiri, and all could start at Villa Park.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven FA Cup games against Liverpool, though they did win the last such meeting between the sides in the 2015 semi-final at Wembley (2-1).

Team news: Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could be included in the Wolves squad when they host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Friday.

Striker Cutrone and midfielder Gibbs-White were this week recalled from their respective loan spells at Fiorentina and Swansea.

Leander Dendoncker (knee) will be assessed, but the third-round tie will probably come too soon for Willy Boly (hamstring). Daniel Podence (calf) and Marcal (groin) are improving but still not ready to return, while Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) remain out.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to rotate some of his squad for the clash at Molineux but will definitely be without Jeffrey Schlupp.

The utility man suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's win over Sheffield United and joins Scott Dann (thigh) and Gary Cahill (hamstring) as recent additions to the treatment table, while captain Luka Milivojevic will be assessed after a back spasm on Thursday.

Long-term absentees Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are still missing.

Stat of the match: Wolves and Crystal Palace haven't met in the FA Cup since February 2010, when Danny Butterfield scored a six-minute hat-trick for Palace in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Having lost their first three FA Cup ties with Newcastle, Arsenal have progressed/won four of their last five against the Magpies in the competition, most recently a 3-0 win at the Emirates in the fourth round in 2007-08.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Manchester United have won three of their four FA Cup ties against Watford, with this their first against the Hornets since a 4-1 semi-final win in 2007.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Rotherham have lost each of their last five away FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, scoring one goal while conceding 19 - most recently a 7-0 defeat against Manchester City at this stage last season.

Team news: TBC

Derby's first-team coaching staff, backroom team and players are self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club so the Rams will field a side predominantly of U23s and U18s, led by development phase coaches Pat Lyons and Gary Bowyer.

Stat of the match: This will be the very first meeting between Chorley and Derby. Derby are the highest ranked in the English football pyramid that Chorley have faced since losing 6-0 against Notts County in the FA Cup first round in 1899-1900.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Blackpool have been knocked out of four of their five FA Cup ties against West Brom (winning in February 1959), with this the first meeting between the sides in the competition since January 1978 (4-1 West Brom).

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Bristol Rovers have progressed from two of their last three FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, more than they had in their previous 16 (1).

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Burnley have won all four of their meetings with MK Dons in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. This is the first game between the sides since a 5-0 away win for the Clarets in the Championship in January 2016.

Team news: QPR are set to be without Osman Kakay and Lee Wallace for the visit of west London neighbours Fulham in the FA Cup.

Defender Kakay has not featured since mid-December due to a leg injury. Full-back Wallace is still struggling to shake off an ongoing calf problem. Reserve goalkeeper Liam Kelly has joined Motherwell on loan.

Fulham's plans have been hindered by the recent positive Covid-19 tests in the squad, but boss Scott Parker planned to give some fringe players a run-out anyway.

Midfielder Stefan Johansen and back-up goalkeeper Marek Rodak are among those likely to feature. Full-back Kenny Tete is fit after a calf injury and could be involved.

Fellow defender Terence Kongolo is back in training after a broken foot but Saturday's match will come too soon.

Stat of the match: QPR have progressed from the FA Cup third round in each of their last two seasons, last managing that feat in three consecutive seasons between 1994/95 and 1996/97.

Team news: Stoke striker Steven Fletcher is expected to miss Saturday's FA Cup third round visit of Leicester. The striker suffered a groin injury after falling awkwardly against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Boss Michael O'Neill is already without strikers Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin). Goalkeepers Angus Gunn (ankle) and Adam Davies (groin) are out while left-back Morgan Fox has been battling a hamstring problem.

Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are likely to sit out. Striker Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while midfielder Maddison suffered a knee injury in the win at Newcastle.

Ricardo Pereira (groin) has returned to training but will not feature but fellow defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin) is available for the Foxes. Roma loanee Cengiz Under is a doubt after the winger picked up an ankle knock.

Stat of the match: The last three meetings between Stoke and Leicester at the bet365 Stadium have all ended 2-2, all in Premier League meetings between September 2015 and November 2017.

Saturday's other FA Cup ties

Boreham Wood vs Millwall, 12pm

Luton Town vs Reading, 12pm

Norwich vs Coventry, 12pm

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, 12pm

Blackburn vs Doncaster, 3pm

Exeter vs Sheffield Wednesday, 3pm

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Stevenage vs Swansea, 3pm

Wycombe vs Preston, 3pm

Brentford vs Middlesbrough, 6pm

Huddersfield vs Plymouth, 6pm

Postponed FA Cup ties

Southampton vs Shrewsbury (coronavirus)

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Chelsea and Morecambe will face off for the very first time. Chelsea's last defeat against a side they were facing for the first time was against Steaua Bucharest in March 2013.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: Crawley have reached the third round for the first time since 2012-13 when they were eliminated by Premier League side Reading.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This is the first FA Cup meeting between Man City and Birmingham since a third round tie in January 2001, Man City winning 3-2 at Maine Road.

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This will be Tottenham's first FA Cup match against non-league opposition since January 1995, beating Altrincham 3-0 in a third round tie.

Team news: TBC

Brighton will be without Tariq Lamptey, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Striker Percy Tau has been recalled from his loan at Anderlecht and is available to play.

Stat of the match: This will be the fourth FA Cup meeting between Newport County and Brighton, with Newport winning the first 3-1 in November 1948, before losing 1-8 in November 1955 and 1-2 in November 1966.

Sunday's other FA Cup ties

Barnsley vs Tranmere, 1.30pm

Bristol City vs Portsmouth, 1.30pm

Cheltenham vs Mansfield, 1.30pm

Team news: TBC

Stat of the match: This is the first time Stockport County and West Ham have faced in any competition since December 1996, with Stockport winning 2-1 in a League Cup fourth round replay.

