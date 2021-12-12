Queens Park Rangers' match away at Sheffield United on Monday postponed after coronavirus outbreak

Queens Park Rangers' Championship match at Sheffield United on Monday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the west London club.

The cancellation came after QPR contacted the EFL to advise them they did not have sufficient players available for the game to go ahead.

The match, which was scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, will now be rescheduled at a yet to be determined date.

A QPR club statement read: "Monday's Sky Bet Championship fixture between Sheffield United and QPR has been postponed.

"QPR have informed the EFL that, following several positive COVID-19 tests among our players and staff, we have insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations. A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update supporters with further information as soon as it is available."

