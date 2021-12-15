Coronavirus outbreaks at QPR, Reading and Millwall see Championship games postponed

Saturday's Championship games at Reading, Millwall and QPR have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Reading said there had been a "significant number" of positive PCR tests among both the first-team squad and U23s ahead of their proposed game against Luton.

A statement on the Reading website on Wednesday said: "The club informed the EFL this morning that, following the return of a significant number of positive PCR tests within our first-team and U23 squads, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

"In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

Millwall also confirmed their Championship match against Preston North End at The Den has been postponed.

A club statement announced: "This is due to a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within the playing squad and support staff."

It now means three of this weekend's games have been called off due to Covid after QPR's home game against Swansea was also postponed.

Mark Warburton's side had already been unable to fulfil Monday's fixture at Sheffield United as they had insufficient numbers due to an outbreak of positive tests.

QPR also closed their academy training ground at Heston for a week on Tuesday after rescheduling the U23 Premier League Cup match against Middlesbrough for January 5.

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in the UK following the arrival of the Omricon variant, which has led to MPs voting through the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B restrictions, which means supporters will have to show a Covid pass to gain entry to stadiums across the country.