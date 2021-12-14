QPR Covid-19 outbreak: Second Championship fixture, against Swansea, postponed

Queens Park Rangers have had a second Championship game postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at the West London club.

Saturday's clash with Swansea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium will be rescheduled due to number of positive cases among first-team players.

QPR notified the EFL that they would not be able to fulfil their fixture with Sheffield United on Monday night. The EFL will investigate the circumstances of each postponement.

Rangers also closed their academy training ground at Heston for a week on Tuesday after also rescheduling the U23 Premier League Cup match against Middlesbrough for January 5.

Image: QPR are now next scheduled to be in action at home to Bournemouth on December 27

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in the UK following the arrival of the Omricon variant, which has led to MPs voting through the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B restrictions, which means supporters will have to show a Covid pass to gain entry to stadiums across the country.

Sky Sports News understands that clubs whose average attendances exceed 10,000 have been preparing for this eventuality, and some have already introduced this measure, urging supporters to arrive earlier at stadiums to combat large queues.

QPR's next fixture is at home to Bournemouth on December 27 before trips to Bristol City on December 30 and then Birmingham City on January 2.