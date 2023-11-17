Sunderland's Niall Huggins wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

Sunderland forward Niall Huggins is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October.

What a way to score the first senior goal of your career. Huggins cut in at pace from the right touchline and just kept going, jinking this way and that before driving home an irresistible shot.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Niall Huggins scored his first senior goal last month vs Watford, which must have been a thrill in itself! When he received the ball wide right, he had nine outfield players and a goalkeeper behind the ball.

"However, he cut inside and just kept going, skipping past a couple of challenges along the way before finishing it off with a powerful strike into the top corner. My best bet is he'll struggle to top that in the rest of his career it was that brilliant!"

Huggins beat off competition from Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, Ipswich Town's Conor Chaplin, and Rotherham United's Jordan Hugill.

Sky Bet League One winner: CAMBRIDGE UNITED vs Shrewsbury Town - October 14

Cambridge United defender Michael Morrison is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October.

Morrison last scored for Cambridge as an 18-year-old in January 2007. So naturally the central defender chose to embark on a mazy run and beat five defenders before coolly slotting home.

Morrison said: "It's great to win my first ever Goal of the Month award and it was a special moment for myself.

"It had been 16 years since my last goal for the club, so to come back and have done it in such a crazy manner is something I'll never forget."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "It's not often you see a centre-half beat two or three defenders before calmly finishing past the 'keeper, that's why we couldn't look past Michael Morrison's strike for goal of the month.

"Morrison showed incredible close control and balance to skip through the Shrewsbury midfield and defence, before finding the bottom corner like a seasoned striker. It's not why he's in the team, but I am sure it's one he will remember for a very long time."

Morrison beat off competition from Oxford United's Greg Leigh, Burton Albion's Joe Powell, and Cheltenham Town's Liam Sercombe.

Sky Bet League Two winner: COLCHESTER UNITED vs Harrogate Town - October 21

Colchester United midfielder Chay Cooper is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October.

Receiving the ball as he sprinted towards the Harrogate area. Cooper was already assessing his options. He stepped forward and cleverly chose a looping shot that had flight and pace.

Cooper said: "It's a very proud achievement for me, something I'll have forever and being on my full professional league debut as well felt even more special. Thanks to everyone who voted, friends, family and fans, I wouldn't have been able to win it without you."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "It was a month of incredible goals in League Two, but Chay Cooper's pure strike against Harrogate took the honours. He showed close control to drive into a shooting area and then let fly into the top corner with precision-like accuracy and power.

"What I liked about Chay's strike is he chose to go to the near post in a situation where many would attempt to bend it into the far corner. There's no doubt this caught Mark Oxley by surprise and gave him no chance."

Cooper beat off competition from Newport County's Bryn Morris, Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh, and MK Dons' Jack Payne.