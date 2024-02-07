Juninho Bacuna: Man arrested for alleged racist abuse towards Birmingham midfielder

Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna reported alleged racist abuse during Blues' 1-0 Championship defeat at West Brom; WMP say a 50-year-old from Dudley has been detained and questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence

West Midlands Police have arrested a man on suspicion of racially abusing Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

Bacuna was seen in conversation with the officials and senior stewards, pointing to somebody in the home end during the 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

WMP say a 50-year-old from Dudley has been detained and questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. They are also appealing to supporters in the Halfords Lane Stand who saw or heard the incident to assist with the investigation.

Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray reported after West Brom's 1-0 win that Bacuna had reported racist abuse.

"I think he was abused, really, racially abused," Mowbray said. "It's in the hands of the authorities now. He's a bit upset in the dressing room, a bit disappointed."

West Brom issued a statement after the game on Saturday, saying: "Albion will offer its full support to West Midlands Police in their criminal investigation of this matter. The club will also remain in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires at this time.

"The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns.

"Albion will continue to work with the Football Association, the EFL and all relevant authorities to rid the game of racism."