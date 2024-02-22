Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich, Southampton in four-way automatic promotion battle

There are just 10 weekends until the Sky Bet Championship season reaches what is almost guaranteed to be a gripping finale.

As they have done for so long, Enzo Maresca's Leicester lead the way - by nine points at the top of the table - with just two points separating Leeds in second, Ipswich in third and Southampton in fourth.

There are another six teams, at least, still very much in the hunt to reach the play-offs.

Ahead of a busy weekend of second-tier action on Sky Sports Football - Leeds vs Leicester on Friday night and Hull vs West Brom on Saturday lunchtime - we take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up.

How the league table has changed so far this season

How does the table currently look?

1st - Leicester, 78 points

Leicester have just looked a cut above from the opening day and look destined for an immediate return to the Premier League. They have won 25 of their 33 games to date and will break their own joint-record - with Reading (31) - if they win seven more this term. They are also still on course to break Reading's points record (106) by three points, should they continue to earn points at their current rate of 2.36.

Leicester's next five fixtures Leeds (A) - February 23, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

QPR (H) - March 2, 3pm

Sunderland (A) - March 5, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Hull (A) - March 9, 3pm

Southampton (H) - March 15, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

2nd - Leeds, 69 points

Leeds' start on their return to the Championship was unspectacular and it was not until October they established themselves in the promotion race. Daniel Farke's side are motoring now, though. They have won 15 of their last 20 league games and are on a run of eight wins in succession, with just one goal conceded.

Leeds' next five fixtures Leicester (H) - February 23, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield (A) - March 2, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Stoke (H) - March 5, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sheffield Wednesday (A) - March 8, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall (H) - March 17, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

3rd - Ipswich, 69 points

Ipswich surprised many with the manner in which they handled their return to the second tier and looked nailed on for back-to-back promotions during the first half of the season. Understandably, their pace dropped off somewhat in December and January, but they are back on track after three wins in their last three outings.

Ipswich's next five fixtures Birmingham (H) - February 24, 3pm

Plymouth (A) - March 2, 3pm

Ipswich (H) - March 5, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff (A) - March 9, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday (H) - March 16, 3pm

4th - Southampton, 67 points

Southampton boss Russell Martin looked to be under pressure when his side lost four in a row in September, although what came next proves patience is a virtue. Saints set a new club-record unbeaten league run (22) and also a club-record unbeaten run in all competitions (25), meaning they have not dropped below fourth since November, as well as reaching the FA Cup fifth round.

Southampton's next five fixtures Millwall (H) - February 24, 3pm

Birmingham (A) - March 2, 3pm

Preston (H) - March 6, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland (H) - March 9, 3pm

Leicester (A) - March 15, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

5th - West Brom, 55 points

There has not been an awful lot of rhythm, in terms of results, for West Brom this season as they have only managed to string together three straight wins on one occasion. Their strong home form has been key, however, in keeping them right in the mix as the conclusion of the season draws closer.

West Brom's next five fixtures Hull (A) - February 24, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry (H) - March 1, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

QPR (A) - March 6, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield (A) - March 10, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City (H) - March 16, 3pm

6th - Hull, 54 points

Hull have been in and around the promotion picture for the majority of the season, but struggled for form throughout December and January, picking up only 12 of the 30 points on offer. That dip seems to have abated, with Liam Rosenior having now overseen four wins in five so far in February.

Hull's next five fixtures West Brom (H) - February 24, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston (A) - March 2, 3pm

Birmingham (H) - March 5, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Leicester (A) - March 9, 3pm

Coventry (A) - March 16, 3pm

Who else is in the mix?

Coventry (7th, 51 points) lost to Luton on penalties in last season's play-off final and endured something of a hangover as a result. They sat 20th on November 4, but a run of just two defeats in their last 18 games has left them on the cusp of the top six.

Norwich (8th, 51 points) are level on points with the Sky Blues. Their season has been topsy-turvy, with David Wagner seemingly under intense pressure at times, but they have scored four in each of their last two games and are climbing.

Preston (9th, 49 points) were top for a couple of weeks in September after a blistering start, before a huge downturn in results saw them drop as low as 14th on New Year's Day. North End have won four of their last seven but still have a sizeable gap to bridge.

Two points further back are Sunderland (10th, 47 points). The Black Cats are in the spotlight - having sacked Michael Beale after just 12 games - and have been struggling to string together a run of positive results which has seen them drop off the pace.

How do Opta see the final table looking

There is very little difference between the current and predicted final Sky Bet Championship table, with the notable change seeing Coventry replace Hull in the play-off places.

At the time of writing (Thursday afternoon), Leicester remain outright favourites to lift the Championship title with Sky Bet at 1/6, with Leeds priced at 13/2 and Ipswich and Southampton both at 18/1.

Leeds are also priced at 4/6 to go up automatically, while Ipswich and Southampton are 5/2 and 3/1 respectively.

The remaining six teams in the promotion mixed are priced to go up as follows: West Brom (13/2), Hull (12/1), Coventry (11/1), Norwich (22/1), Sunderland (40/1) and Preston (100/1).