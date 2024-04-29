Championship 2023/24: Leicester promoted and Ipswich in pole position to pip Leeds in race for Premier League

Watch the Championship automatic promotion race unfold with Preston vs Leicester on Monday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm; Watch Ipswich at Coventry on Tuesday from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm
Monday 29 April 2024 10:50, UK
Leicester have won promotion to the Premier League and can be crowned champions live on Sky Sports tonight while Ipswich are in pole position to overhaul Leeds and join them in the top flight...
A stunning 4-0 defeat for second-placed Leeds at QPR sealed Leicester's promotion on Friday night and now the Foxes can confirm top spot with a victory over Preston this evening.
Ipswich are primed to join them, needing at most four points from their final two matches with a trip to Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, up next.
Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 45 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in April as well as free match highlights throughout the season.
Leicester have been promoted with two games to spare. They head to Preston on Monday night knowing a victory will see them clinch the title before hosting Blackburn on Saturday.
A stunning 4-0 defeat at QPR has left Leeds on 90 points with just one game to play at home to Southampton on Saturday. Promotion is out of their hands with Ipswich playing twice this week.
Despite a 3-3 draw at Hull on Saturday night, Ipswich have their destiny in their own hands. They need four points at most from their last two matches at Coventry and home to Huddersfield to win promotion.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.