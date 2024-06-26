EFL 2024/25 fixtures: Sky Sports+ to broadcast every game of opening weekend of new season

New season starts with four games across the three EFL leagues on Friday August 9; watch Blackburn vs Derby live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm
Blackburn vs Derby and Preston vs Sheffield United will headline the start of a new era on Sky Sports with every game of the opening weekend in the EFL available on the newly-launched Sky Sports+.
The season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every opening weekend game across the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.
The opening weekend fixtures include Leeds vs Portsmouth in the Championship, Wrexham vs Wycombe and Birmingham vs Reading in League One, and Chesterfield vs Swindon Town in League Two.
Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.
Championship
Preston North End vs Sheffield United - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Blackburn Rovers vs Derby - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
League One
Barnsley vs Mansfield Town - 8pm kick-off
League Two
Chesterfield vs Swindon Town - 8pm kick-off
Championship
Cardiff City vs Sunderland - 12.30pm kick-off
Hull City vs Bristol City - 12.30pm kick-off
Leeds United vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm kick-off
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City - 12.30pm kick-off
Millwall vs Watford - 12.30pm kick-off
Oxford United vs Norwich City - 12.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
QPR vs West Bromwich Albion - 12.30pm kick-off
Stoke City vs Coventry City - 12.30pm kick-off
League One
Birmingham City vs Reading - 5.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Bristol Rovers vs Northampton Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Burton Albion vs Lincoln City - 5.30pm kick-off
Crawley Town vs Blackpool - 5.30pm kick-off
Exeter City vs Rotherham United - 5.30pm kick-off
Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off
Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Stevenage vs Shrewsbury Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Stockport County vs Cambridge United - 5.30pm kick-off
Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic - 5.30pm kick-off
Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off
League Two
A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Colchester United - 3pm kick-off
Barrow vs Crewe Alexandra - 3pm kick-off
Cheltenham Town vs Newport County - 3pm kick-off
Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley - 3pm kick-off
Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town - 3pm kick-off
Gillingham vs Carlisle United - 3pm kick-off
Harrogate Town vs Bromley - 3pm kick-off
Milton Keynes Dons vs Bradford City - 3pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Salford City vs Port Vale - 3pm kick-off
Tranmere Rovers vs Notts County - 3pm kick-off
Walsall vs Morecambe - 3pm kick-off
Championship
Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle - 4pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Championship
Luton Town vs Burnley - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.
With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.
Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.
And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.
