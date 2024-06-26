 Skip to content

EFL 2024/25 fixtures: Sky Sports+ to broadcast every game of opening weekend of new season

New season starts with four games across the three EFL leagues on Friday August 9; watch Blackburn vs Derby live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday 26 June 2024 09:38, UK

Credit - PA/Getty

Blackburn vs Derby and Preston vs Sheffield United will headline the start of a new era on Sky Sports with every game of the opening weekend in the EFL available on the newly-launched Sky Sports+.

The season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every opening weekend game across the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

The opening weekend fixtures include Leeds vs Portsmouth in the Championship, Wrexham vs Wycombe and Birmingham vs Reading in League One, and Chesterfield vs Swindon Town in League Two.

Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

The opening weekend games - with every game live on Sky Sports+

Friday August 9

Championship

Trending

Preston North End vs Sheffield United - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Also See:

League One

Barnsley vs Mansfield Town - 8pm kick-off

League Two

Chesterfield vs Swindon Town - 8pm kick-off

Saturday August 10

Championship

Cardiff City vs Sunderland - 12.30pm kick-off
Hull City vs Bristol City - 12.30pm kick-off
Leeds United vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm kick-off
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City - 12.30pm kick-off
Millwall vs Watford - 12.30pm kick-off
Oxford United vs Norwich City - 12.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
QPR vs West Bromwich Albion - 12.30pm kick-off
Stoke City vs Coventry City - 12.30pm kick-off

League One

Birmingham City vs Reading - 5.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Bristol Rovers vs Northampton Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Burton Albion vs Lincoln City - 5.30pm kick-off
Crawley Town vs Blackpool - 5.30pm kick-off
Exeter City vs Rotherham United - 5.30pm kick-off
Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off
Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Stevenage vs Shrewsbury Town - 5.30pm kick-off
Stockport County vs Cambridge United - 5.30pm kick-off
Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic - 5.30pm kick-off
Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off

League Two

A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Colchester United - 3pm kick-off
Barrow vs Crewe Alexandra - 3pm kick-off
Cheltenham Town vs Newport County - 3pm kick-off
Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley - 3pm kick-off
Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town - 3pm kick-off
Gillingham vs Carlisle United - 3pm kick-off
Harrogate Town vs Bromley - 3pm kick-off
Milton Keynes Dons vs Bradford City - 3pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football
Salford City vs Port Vale - 3pm kick-off
Tranmere Rovers vs Notts County - 3pm kick-off
Walsall vs Morecambe - 3pm kick-off

Sunday August 11

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle - 4pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Monday August 12

Championship

Luton Town vs Burnley - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

What is Sky Sports+?

Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

When will more TV selections be announced?

    Your club's Championship fixture list

    Champ fixtures

    Blackburn fixtures

    Bristol City fixtures

    Burnley fixtures

    Cardiff fixtures

    Coventry fixtures

    Derby fixtures

    Hull fixtures

    Leeds fixtures

    Luton fixtures

    Middlesbrough fixtures

    Millwall fixtures

    Norwich fixtures

    Oxford fixtures

    Plymouth fixtures

    Portsmouth fixtures

    Preston fixtures

    QPR fixtures

    Sheffield United fixtures

    Sheffield Wednesday fixtures

    Stoke fixtures

    Sunderland fixtures

    Swansea fixtures

    Watford fixtures

    West Brom fixtures

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Your club's League One fixture list

    League One fixtures

    Barnsley fixtures

    Birmingham fixtures

    Blackpool fixtures

    Bolton fixtures

    Bristol Rovers fixtures

    Burton fixtures

    Cambridge fixtures

    Charlton fixtures

    Crawley fixtures

    Exeter fixtures

    Huddersfield fixtures

    Leyton Orient fixtures

    Lincoln fixtures

    Mansfield fixtures

    Northampton fixtures

    Peterborough fixtures

    Reading fixtures

    Rotherham fixtures

    Shrewsbury fixtures

    Stevenage fixtures

    Stockport fixtures

    Wigan fixtures

    Wrexham fixtures

    Wycombe fixtures

    Your club's League Two fixture list

    League Two fixtures

    Accrington fixtures

    AFC Wimbledon fixtures

    Barrow fixtures

    Bradford fixtures

    Bromley fixtures

    Carlisle fixtures

    Cheltenham fixtures

    Chesterfield fixtures

    Colchester fixtures

    Crewe fixtures

    Doncaster fixtures

    Fleetwood fixtures

    Gillingham fixtures

    Grimsby fixtures

    Harrogate fixtures

    MK Dons fixtures

    Morecambe fixtures

    Newport fixtures

    Notts County fixtures

    Port Vale fixtures

    Salford fixtures

    Swindon fixtures

    Tranmere fixtures

    Walsall fixtures

    How to watch your EFL team live on Sky at least 20 times next season

    Watch your EFL team more than 20 times a season from August
    Image: Watch your EFL team more than 20 times a season from August

    Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports at least 20 times next season!

    Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+, at no extra cost.

    Find out more here…

    Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

    Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

    Find out more here...

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Stream the Spanish GP, the T20 World Cup and more

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports