EFL 2024/25 fixtures: Sky Sports+ to broadcast every game of opening weekend of new season

Blackburn vs Derby and Preston vs Sheffield United will headline the start of a new era on Sky Sports with every game of the opening weekend in the EFL available on the newly-launched Sky Sports+.

The season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every opening weekend game across the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

The opening weekend fixtures include Leeds vs Portsmouth in the Championship, Wrexham vs Wycombe and Birmingham vs Reading in League One, and Chesterfield vs Swindon Town in League Two.

Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

The opening weekend games - with every game live on Sky Sports+

Friday August 9

Championship

Preston North End vs Sheffield United - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Barnsley vs Mansfield Town - 8pm kick-off

League Two

Chesterfield vs Swindon Town - 8pm kick-off

Saturday August 10

Championship

Cardiff City vs Sunderland - 12.30pm kick-off

Hull City vs Bristol City - 12.30pm kick-off

Leeds United vs Portsmouth - 12.30pm kick-off

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City - 12.30pm kick-off

Millwall vs Watford - 12.30pm kick-off

Oxford United vs Norwich City - 12.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

QPR vs West Bromwich Albion - 12.30pm kick-off

Stoke City vs Coventry City - 12.30pm kick-off

League One

Birmingham City vs Reading - 5.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol Rovers vs Northampton Town - 5.30pm kick-off

Burton Albion vs Lincoln City - 5.30pm kick-off

Crawley Town vs Blackpool - 5.30pm kick-off

Exeter City vs Rotherham United - 5.30pm kick-off

Leyton Orient vs Bolton Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off

Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town - 5.30pm kick-off

Stevenage vs Shrewsbury Town - 5.30pm kick-off

Stockport County vs Cambridge United - 5.30pm kick-off

Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic - 5.30pm kick-off

Wrexham vs Wycombe Wanderers - 5.30pm kick-off

League Two

A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Colchester United - 3pm kick-off

Barrow vs Crewe Alexandra - 3pm kick-off

Cheltenham Town vs Newport County - 3pm kick-off

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley - 3pm kick-off

Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town - 3pm kick-off

Gillingham vs Carlisle United - 3pm kick-off

Harrogate Town vs Bromley - 3pm kick-off

Milton Keynes Dons vs Bradford City - 3pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Salford City vs Port Vale - 3pm kick-off

Tranmere Rovers vs Notts County - 3pm kick-off

Walsall vs Morecambe - 3pm kick-off

Sunday August 11

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle - 4pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

Monday August 12

Championship

Luton Town vs Burnley - 8pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football

What is Sky Sports+?

Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

When will more TV selections be announced?

Blackburn fixtures

Bristol City fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Cardiff fixtures

Coventry fixtures

Derby fixtures

Hull fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Luton fixtures

Middlesbrough fixtures

Millwall fixtures

Norwich fixtures

Oxford fixtures

Plymouth fixtures

Portsmouth fixtures

Preston fixtures

QPR fixtures

Sheffield United fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday fixtures

Stoke fixtures

Sunderland fixtures

Swansea fixtures

Watford fixtures

West Brom fixtures

Barnsley fixtures

Birmingham fixtures

Blackpool fixtures

Bolton fixtures

Bristol Rovers fixtures

Burton fixtures

Cambridge fixtures

Charlton fixtures

Crawley fixtures

Exeter fixtures

Huddersfield fixtures

Leyton Orient fixtures

Lincoln fixtures

Mansfield fixtures

Northampton fixtures

Peterborough fixtures

Reading fixtures

Rotherham fixtures

Shrewsbury fixtures

Stevenage fixtures

Stockport fixtures

Wigan fixtures

Wrexham fixtures

Wycombe fixtures

Accrington fixtures

AFC Wimbledon fixtures

Barrow fixtures

Bradford fixtures

Bromley fixtures

Carlisle fixtures

Cheltenham fixtures

Chesterfield fixtures

Colchester fixtures

Crewe fixtures

Doncaster fixtures

Fleetwood fixtures

Gillingham fixtures

Grimsby fixtures

Harrogate fixtures

MK Dons fixtures

Morecambe fixtures

Newport fixtures

Notts County fixtures

Port Vale fixtures

Salford fixtures

Swindon fixtures

Tranmere fixtures

Walsall fixtures

Image: Watch your EFL team more than 20 times a season from August

Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports at least 20 times next season!

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+, at no extra cost.

Find out more here…

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Find out more here...