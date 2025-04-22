FA probing Burnley pitch invasion after Sheffield win sealed Premier League promotion
Burnley fans poured onto the Turf Moor pitch at full time of the win over Sheffield United to celebrate their team sealing promotion to the Premier League; on-loan Hamza Choudhury said to be upset after taunts from home fans celebrating close to his face and was restrained by security
Tuesday 22 April 2025 12:24, UK
The FA is investigating the pitch invasion at Turf Moor, which left Sheffield United's Hamza Choudhury and some of his team-mates incensed by the way they had been treated.
Burnley beat the Blades 2-1 to confirm their automatic promotion back to the Premier League, which sparked scenes of jubilation amongst scores of supporters who spilled onto the pitch at full-time.
Sheffield United have made no complaint to the police nor the football authorities.
But it is understood Choudhury was particularly upset about being taunted by some home fans, who celebrated close to his face on the pitch.
- Burnley promoted to the Premier League
- Report & highlights: Burnley 2-1 Sheff Utd
- Football ups and downs 2025
- Championship highlights | Table | Fixtures
- Get more EFL to your phone with WhatsApp
The on-loan Leicester utility player had to be restrained by security guards as he reacted to the Burnley fans.
Further reports suggest the Sheffield United players on the team bus were also targeted with abuse as they tried to leave the stadium.
The EFL roundly condemns pitch invasions, even when they are in celebratory circumstances such as this, but any disciplinary action will come from the FA, who will now ask Burnley for their observations, while studying the available video footage.