Jack Wilshere: Former England midfielder leaves Norwich role by mutual consent to pursue head coach role
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has left Norwich; he took over as interim head coach at the Championship club for the final two games of the season; Wilshere took to social media to thank the club, stating his intention to become a permanent head coach
Saturday 24 May 2025 16:00, UK
Jack Wilshere has left Norwich by mutual consent, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.
Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere joined the coaching staff in October 2024 and, following the departures of Johannes Hoff Thorup and Glen Riddersholm, was made interim head coach for the final two games of the season.
Wilshere oversaw a goalless draw at Middlesbrough and a 4-2 win over Cardiff at Carrow Road on the final day, but was overlooked in the ongoing search for Hoff Thorup's permanent replacement.
The 33-year-old posted his own farewell message on social media, saying: "I can confirm that I have today left Norwich City in order to pursue my own career as a Head Coach.
"I'd like to thank everyone at Norwich for the opportunity to continue my coaching journey with you all, I built some relationships that will continue to grow. Thank you to the incredible Canaries fans for welcoming me so warmly from the very first moment I joined.
"I've loved every minute of my time at the club and I'd like to wish you all the very best for the future."
Sporting director Ben Knapper added to the club's website: "Jack made a big impact here in the time he was with us.
"He built great connections with our players and staff, and we're all sad to see him move on.
"We were all very grateful for him stepping in as our interim head coach for the final two games of the season, but we understand and respect his desire to further explore opportunities elsewhere.
"He leaves with our very best wishes, and we'll follow his progress closely. I've no doubt he'll go on to have a very successful coaching career in the senior game."