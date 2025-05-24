Jack Wilshere: Former England midfielder leaves Norwich role by mutual consent to pursue head coach role

Jack Wilshere has left Norwich by mutual consent, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere joined the coaching staff in October 2024 and, following the departures of Johannes Hoff Thorup and Glen Riddersholm, was made interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

Wilshere oversaw a goalless draw at Middlesbrough and a 4-2 win over Cardiff at Carrow Road on the final day, but was overlooked in the ongoing search for Hoff Thorup's permanent replacement.

The 33-year-old posted his own farewell message on social media, saying: "I can confirm that I have today left Norwich City in order to pursue my own career as a Head Coach.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'd like to thank everyone at Norwich for the opportunity to continue my coaching journey with you all, I built some relationships that will continue to grow. Thank you to the incredible Canaries fans for welcoming me so warmly from the very first moment I joined.

"I've loved every minute of my time at the club and I'd like to wish you all the very best for the future."

Sporting director Ben Knapper added to the club's website: "Jack made a big impact here in the time he was with us.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Cardiff.

"He built great connections with our players and staff, and we're all sad to see him move on.

"We were all very grateful for him stepping in as our interim head coach for the final two games of the season, but we understand and respect his desire to further explore opportunities elsewhere.

"He leaves with our very best wishes, and we'll follow his progress closely. I've no doubt he'll go on to have a very successful coaching career in the senior game."