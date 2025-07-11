Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday boss set for clear-the-air talks with players after summer of upheaval

Danny Rohl will have clear-the-air talks with Sheffield Wednesday's players on Monday as he returns from a summer break of upheaval.

Rohl will be present as the squad returns to their Middlewood Road training ground in Sheffield, following a week at St George's Park without their German head coach, while renovations were being carried out.

Rohl is expected to speak candidly to his squad, having missed the beginning of their pre-season training following continued links to other jobs in the Championship and Europe.

The 36-year-old had been linked with Southampton, Leicester and Middlesbrough this summer.

Image: Danny Rohl was linked with various roles in the Championship this summer, including Leicester City, Southampton and Middlesbrough

Rohl, who is considered one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the game, is not expected to have an easy ride from his players, Sky Sports News has been told, with some perceiving him to have actively sought to move elsewhere.

Some of the squad are said to be less than happy about Rohl's return on Monday - but the hope is they can get their pre-season preparations back on track, admits the possibility of a takeover.

Rohl is said to be understanding of some of the players' frustrations, especially given they were not paid on time by owner Dejphon Chansiri last month and have been considering their legal options as a result.

Sheffield Wednesday begin their season away to recently-relegated Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Sunday August 10.