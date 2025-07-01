Sheffield Wednesday: Players intend to terminate contracts over unpaid wages

Several Sheffield Wednesday players have signalled their intent to terminate their contracts and leave as free agents this month due to their pay dispute with the club, Sky Sports News understands.

The club failed to pay their senior players on time for the third occasion in the last four months this week.

It is understood that only the U21 players have received their June wages on the due date.

FIFA regulations state that any player who has not received their salary on the correct date for two consecutive months can terminate their contract by giving their employer written notice.

The club then have 15 days to regain control of any players' contract by paying the outstanding money.

A number of Wednesday players are understood to have reacted to the latest delay by handing in their notices.

The Professional Footballers' Association is working closely with Wednesday's players and has been in regular dialogue throughout the process. Its support has increased the belief that those who want to leave will be on safe ground.

The club wrote to players and staff on Monday afternoon offering their "sincere apologies" for failing to pay them on time.

They have pledged to fulfil all outstanding payments but have provided no guarantee about when that will happen.

One source has told Sky Sports News that the club are aiming to complete these outstanding payments in the next fortnight.

The PFA declined to comment. Sheffield Wednesday have been approached for comment.