Celtic's next manager: Kieran McKenna, Ange Postecoglou and Craig Bellamy in frame for Hoops job following Brendan Rodgers exit

Kieran McKenna, Ange Postecoglou and Craig Bellamy are among the candidates to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

The hunt for a new manager is in full swing and Celtic will be sounding out potential candidates this week as they search for a boss to take charge of the club permanently, while Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney look after first team affairs temporarily.

It's understood a number of targets were already being identified ahead an the expected change in the summer, but Rodgers' shock resignation has forced the club to accelerate their search earlier than envisaged.

Celtic are believed to be keen to chat to former boss Postecoglou, but whether the Australian wants to return to management - and Celtic - so soon after his Nottingham Forest sacking remains to be seen.

Ipswich Town head coach McKenna is another name the club are very keen on.

The Irishman, who has been linked to the Man Utd, Chelsea and Brighton jobs in recent seasons, is under contract until 2028.

It is understood it would require a compensation fee of around £5m.

Sky Sports News understands Ipswich do not want to lose their boss, but would not stand in his way if he expressed a desire to go.

It is believed it would take a great deal of convincing for McKenna to leave Ipswich mid-season.

McKenna, 39, guided Ipswich to back-to-back EFL promotions and a first Premier League campaign at Portman Road for 22 years. That season did end in relegation, with Ipswich now 12th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bellamy a coach Celtic admire

Image: Wales boss Craig Bellamy

Meanwhile, Wales boss Bellamy - who played for Celtic in 2005 - is another coach the club admire. He is currently preparing for Wales' crucial World Cup qualifiers next month against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

The Scottish champions have been tracking Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen and Club Brugge's Nicky Hayen - but luring both away from their current jobs mid-season could prove to be a challenge.

Celtic have also been linked with former striker Robbie Keane and ex-coach Damien Duff.

Both Irishmen have strong ties with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Keane is currently manager of Ferencvaros, where he has won the Hungarian title last season. He also won the Israeli league the season before, with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Duff was highly rated as a coach at Celtic and left the club in 2020 to become assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland. He went on to manage Shelbourne and won the League of Ireland in 2024, before leaving earlier this year.

Former Celtic boss O'Neill and former player Maloney are in interim charge. O'Neill says he is back at the club until a permanent manager is appointed, and believes Celtic will be searching for a "young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record".

O'Neill says he is back at the club until a permanent manager is appointed, and believes Celtic will be searching for a "young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record".

Chris Sutton says Postecoglou is the "obvious choice" to replace Rodgers at Parkhead.

"I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round," said Sutton.

"His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He's out of work.

"I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now."

Martin O'Neill has revealed he had "10 minutes to decide" if he would return to Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' shock decision to resign.

The former manager has returned to the Parkhead club after 20 years to take interim charge of the side while the search for Rodgers' permanent successor takes place.

He is joined by former Hoops player Shaun Maloney, with Celtic in action against Falkirk on Wednesday before an Old Firm League Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

"Nervous excitement," the 73-year-old said when asked about his emotions. "I obviously want to do as well as I can. I'm looking forward to it - I think.

"This is a role where they're looking for a permanent manager. At this minute, I've been called in to do the job. Interim manager at this point - and that's the way it will remain.

"I didn't need to be told what's required. I got a call late afternoon, early evening from Dermot Desmond [Celtic's largest shareholder]. He said Brendan had resigned.

"People had been taken aback by that. I assumed nothing would happen until the end of the season for anybody. I was asked if I'd come in and hold proceedings until they found a permanent manager. I had 10 minutes to make up my mind, which I did."

Brendan Rodgers' broken relationship with the Celtic board was laid bare after his surprise resignation in an extraordinary statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rodgers was accused of misleading fans over his contract talks and the club's transfer business as Desmond claimed the manager's "divisive" actions "fuelled hostility" toward the board and executive team.

Desmond put Celtic's recent struggles down to "one individual's desire for self-preservation" with the Scottish champions already eight points adrift of league leaders Hearts after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Amid the backdrop of fan protests, which have called for the board to be sacked, Desmond blamed Rodgers for "contributing to a toxic atmosphere" at Celtic.

Sky Sports breaks down Desmond's stunning statement and why the relationship soured.