Celtic: Martin O'Neill on 'surreal' call following Brendan Rodgers' resignation - 'I had 10 minutes to decide'

Martin O'Neill has revealed he had "10 minutes to decide" if he would return to Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' shock decision to resign.

The former manager has returned to the Parkhead club after 20 years to take interim charge of the side while the search for Rodgers' permanent successor takes place.

He is joined by former Hoops player Shaun Maloney, with Celtic in action against Falkirk on Wednesday before an Old Firm League Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

Image: Celtic's interim management team Shaun Maloney (L) and Martin O'Neill (R)

"Nervous excitement. I obviously want to do as well as I can. I'm looking forward to it. I think," the 73-year-old said.

"This is a role where they're looking for a permanent manager. At this minute, I've been called in to do the job. Interim manager at this point - and that's the way it will remain.

"I didn't need to be told what's required. I got a call late afternoon, early evening from Dermot Desmond. He said Brendan had resigned.

"People had been taken aback by that. I assumed nothing would happen until the end of the season for anybody. I was asked if I'd come in and hold proceedings until they found a permanent manager. I had 10 minutes to make up my mind, which I did."

Dermot Desmond, the club's largest shareholder, released a statement following Rodgers' departure, accusing the title-winning manager of being "misleading, divisive and self-serving" as well as creating a "toxic" environment at the club.

"It is (sad to see), I must admit that it is really sad to see that. I obviously wasn't expecting it, I don't know what has been going on," O'Neill added.

"Despite the fact that Dermot brought me here to the football club 25 years ago, since I left I have not had that many conversations with him.

"I was never asked back again, in my younger days, so all of that there is quite sad to see, but I don't know what has taken place, so there is very little I can add to it."

Celtic are eight points behind Hearts in the Scottish Premiership with O'Neill tipping the Jambos to win the title just hours before he was asked to take interim change.

"First of all, I stand by everything I said yesterday, although, if I'd known I was going to get the job, I wouldn't have said anything," he joked. "I was in King's Road in London when I got the call.

"There are different ways of playing the game. Twenty-five years ago, I inherited some really great players and I think I added to that and over a short period of time the team gelled together.

"Celtic over the last couple of years have not had that, but they've been able to win in a different way. Remember, it's only nine months ago in Munich where Bayern scored in the last minute of normal time and I genuinely believe, if that went into extra-time, Celtic would've won it."

Maloney on 'fantastic' Rodgers as he takes training

Image: Shaun Maloney (R) was a young player under O'Neill at Celtic

Maloney was already at Celtic in a player pathway role under Rodgers and stepped in to take training following his departure.

"My relationship with Brendan? Just very fantastic," he said. "He gave me my first coaching job. He's a brilliant guy and extremely successful here.

"The training ground was good. Obviously today was difficult. A turbulent dramatic day for everyone. As expected, it was a tough morning.

"Today was all about trying to bring stability and normality with preparations for the game, the club have been in a turbulent time.

"These moments are very difficult. The senior players will be relied upon and demanded more from.

O'Neill flew into Glasgow on Tuesday and will be with Maloney in the dugout on Wednesday night against Falkirk.

"There's a nervous excitement," he added.

"Obviously I'll try to win the game - that's the most important thing.

"We have some really fine footballers, players who have won.

"They know how to win and they just get that back again. That would be the most important message from me."