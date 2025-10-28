Kieran McKenna: Ipswich boss among candidates for Celtic job following Brendan Rodgers resignation

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is among the candidates to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, Sky Sports News understands.

Ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has also been linked with a return to the club. The 60-year-old is out of work after being sacked by Nottingham Forest after just 39 days.

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill and former player Shaun Maloney are in interim charge, with Celtic in action against Falkirk on Wednesday before an Old Firm League Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McKenna, 39, has been linked to the Man Utd, Chelsea and Brighton jobs in recent seasons, having guided Ipswich to back-to-back EFL promotions and a first Premier League campaign at Portman Road for 22 years.

That season did end in relegation, with Ipswich now 12th in the Sky Bet Championship.

O'Neill says he is back at the club until a permanent manager is appointed, and believes Celtic will be searching for a "young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Sutton gives us his instant reaction on the shocking news of Brendan Rodgers resigning as Celtic manager

Chris Sutton says Postecoglou is the "obvious choice" to replace Rodgers at Parkhead.

"I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round," said Sutton.

"His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He's out of work.

"I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic State of Mind podcaster Paul John Dykes explains the toxicity at the club

Brendan Rodgers' broken relationship with the Celtic board was laid bare after his surprise resignation in an extraordinary statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rodgers was accused of misleading fans over his contract talks and the club's transfer business as Desmond claimed the manager's "divisive" actions "fuelled hostility" toward the board and executive team.

Desmond put Celtic's recent struggles down to "one individual's desire for self-preservation" with the Scottish champions already eight points adrift of league leaders Hearts after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Amid the backdrop of fan protests, which have called for the board to be sacked, Desmond blamed Rodgers for "contributing to a toxic atmosphere" at Celtic.

Sky Sports breaks down Desmond's stunning statement and why the relationship soured.