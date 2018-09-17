David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the midweek fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Stoke v Swansea, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Stoke were in control at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and should really have gone on to win the game after taking such an early two-goal lead, but they are conceding far too many goals.

Swansea were fairly disappointing as they drew with Nottingham Forest but they will surely be the more confident side heading to the Potteries. I fancy them to nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR v Millwall, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Slowly but surely QPR are starting to improve under Steve McClaren and have now picked up a few decent points and even won on the road at the weekend!

Millwall threw away more late points against Leeds and are struggling in the bottom half of the table at the minute. This will be a close game but I have to go with QPR.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich v Brentford, Tuesday 7.45pm

A poor start to the season for Ipswich is starting to get a little bit worrying. Bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table and without a win yet under Paul Hurst.

Brentford, meanwhile, are in fantastic form and you saw on Saturday what a difference Neal Maupay makes to them. I cannot see past an away win here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom v Bristol City, Tuesday 8pm

West Brom still seem like less than the sum of their parts. With the options they have at their disposal they should really be blowing teams away.

Bristol City are going very well this season and do not seem to be missing Aden Flint or Bobby Reid at all. Lee Johnson is doing a great job there and I think they could cause a bit of a stir at The Hawthorns.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough v Bolton, Wednesday 7.45pm

Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of the season against Norwich on Saturday, but this should be a good opportunity for them to get back on the horse.

Bolton started brilliantly but have levelled out a little and have not won in three. They will not make it easy for Boro but this is a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest are proving to be the draw specialists in the Championship yet again! They don't seem to have improved too much upon the second half of last season yet despite all the investment.

Sheffield Wednesday will have been delighted with the point against Stoke after falling two goals behind so early on. They are on a decent run and I can see that continuing here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (40/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Aston Villa v Rotherham: 1-1 (7/1)

Derby v Blackburn: 1-2 (11/1)

Leeds v Preston: 1-0 (6/1)

Wigan v Hull: 2-2 (14/1)

Sheffield United v Birmingham (Wed 7.45pm): 2-0 (15/2)

Reading v Norwich (Wed 8pm): 1-0 (8/1)