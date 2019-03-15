Garry Monk 'surprised' by Birmingham City's FA charge

Mikael Kieftenbeld's tackle on Jack Grealish sparked a confrontation between the players

Garry Monk has spoken of his 'surprise' at the FA charges handed to Birmingham and Aston Villa after last weekend's Second City derby.

Both teams have been charged with failing to control their players in a fiery encounter which also saw Villa's Jack Grealish assaulted by a spectator.

And although Monk wholeheartedly agrees with the punishment the individual, Paul Mitchell, received, he does not agree on both sets of players also being punished.

4:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Aston Villa Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Aston Villa

"The way the club responded straight away and working with the right authorities, we all agree with the punishment the individual has received," he said.

"In terms of the charge against the players and Aston Villa's players I was surprised to see it if I'm honest.

"When you actually look at it I don't think it's an incident that's worthy of that charge at all."

However, Monk insists the off-the-pitch issues will not take the focus away from his side's trip to in-form Preston North End this weekend.

"Of course it's not ideal but these things are there for you to deal with," Monk added.

"There's no turning away from it but I think what we've tried to do is try not to let everything out of our control distract us."