Real Madrid's Moha Ramos signed on loan by Birmingham

Moha Ramos has joined Birmingham

Birmingham have completed the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Moha Ramos from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Ramos has been handed the No 23 shirt and will initially be part of the club's U23 squad but the Blues are understood to see him as a real prospect for the future.

The Spain U17 international was seen in the crowd at St Andrew's on Saturday during Birmingham's friendly defeat to Brighton.

The 6ft 2in goalkeeper is the ninth arrival at Birmingham this summer.

