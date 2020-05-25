David Stockdale, Cheick Keita and Jefferson Montero to leave Birmingham City on June 30

David Stockdale will Birmingham City at the end of next month

Goalkeeper David Stockdale and left-back Cheick Keita have been told they are leaving Birmingham at the end of June.

Championship clubs are set to return to training on Monday as they tentatively begin steps towards resuming their season next month.

But the Blues have told the pair their current deals will not be extended beyond the end of next month, meaning they will not finish out the season with their team-mates if it does resume as hoped.

City also say they will not be looking to extend the loan of winger Jefferson Montero from Swansea.

Stockdale was a high-profile signing in the summer of 2017, the first player signed by Harry Redknapp after a successful spell at Brighton.

The 34-year-old made 39 appearances in his debut campaign before falling out of favour under Garry Monk.

He has since had loan spells with Southend United, Wycombe Wanderers (twice) and Coventry City.

Keita, 24, joined Birmingham in January 2017, for an undisclosed fee from Italian side Virtus Entella. He has made 11 appearances for the club.

Montero, 30, has made 19 appearances since joining Birmingham on a season-long loan from Swansea City on transfer deadline day in August.