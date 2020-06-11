Birmingham City: EFL wins appeal but Blues avoid punishment

Birmingham City have avoided a potential second points deduction in two years despite the EFL winning its appeal over a misconduct charge against the club.

The Championship club were originally cleared of an alleged breach of an agreed business plan by an independent disciplinary commission on March 6.

But the EFL won its appeal against the decision at an independent arbitration hearing on Wednesday.

Birmingham will not face a points deduction or fine, however, and now say the matter is "finally closed".

An end to a long dispute

The club had been put under an imposed business plan after Blues admitted a breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules and were docked nine points in March 2019.

It followed losses of £48.8m between 2015 and 2018, almost £10m than the maximum £39m adjusted losses permitted.

After the second charge was initially dismissed in Match, Birmingham said they had been working "closely and amicably" with the EFL since May last year.

Birmingham had turned down offers for prize asset Che Adams in January 2019, but eventually sold him to Southampton in the following summer window for a fee in the region of £15m.

Head coach Pep Clotet will leave Birmingham at the end of the season

Birmingham are currently 16th in the Championship table and eight points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

They return to action against West Bromwich Albion on June 20, live on Sky Sports Football.

Head coach Pep Clotet has already announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.