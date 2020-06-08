Pep Clotet to leave Birmingham at the end of the season

Pep Clotet replaced Garry Monk as head coach at Birmingham last June

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet will step down from his role at the end of the season.

The Spaniard, 46, will leave St Andrew's to "explore other coaching opportunities", the Championship club have confirmed.

"It's been a really difficult decision to take because it's a privilege to be part of the Blues family, but it's the best step for everyone and it allows the club to continue to move forward with their vision and strategy," said Clotet.

"I'm very grateful to the club, its board and the supporters for placing their faith in me to lead the team this season and to face up to the challenges involved in what's been a key transition under really demanding circumstances."

Clotet guided Birmingham to a 13-game unbeaten run at the start of the year

Clotet was promoted to caretaker head coach last June when former boss Garry Monk was sacked following a row with the board over transfer policy.

The Spaniard was later appointed permanent head coach in December and guided Birmingham to a 13-game unbeaten run at the start of the year, before the season was suspended in March.

The Blues are currently 16th in the Championship, which is scheduled to restart on June 20.

Birmingham chief executive Dong Ren says Clotet will leave the club with his "very best wishes".

1:20 Miguel Delaney tells the Sunday Supplement the Championship has handled Project Restart well Miguel Delaney tells the Sunday Supplement the Championship has handled Project Restart well

"Pep came in as a colleague but he will leave as a friend with our gratitude," said Ren.

"He has done a very good and thorough job for us and has been professional throughout, always putting the club before himself.

"It's a decision that is filled with sadness for us both. We value Pep very highly and we know how much he loves this club.

"In the meantime, Pep continues to have our full backing and we are all determined to do everything we can to finish the season strongly and give him the fitting send-off he deserves."

'The timing is unusual'

3:37 Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet explains how his players are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet explains how his players are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic

Analysis from Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe...

"It's an interesting one. There have been a lot of financial problems at Birmingham so I'm sure it's not been an easy club for Clotet to coach.

"The timing of this is unusual as well. It looks the Championship is going to get back under way on June 20. Birmingham will be back playing again and he's announcing he's walking away.

"I can only presume it is problems behind the scenes. Maybe he's not been given the money, or he's not been able to get the players in or his plans for next season aren't going to happen.

"So, if it's his decision you tend to think it's maybe more something to do with his relationship with the board than actually to do with things out on the football pitch."