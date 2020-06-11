Sky Sports EFL Podcast: What's next for the Championship, League One and League Two?

Sky Sports EFL presenter Jonathan Oakes is joined by Danny Higginbotham and Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest developments surrounding the restart of the Championship, and the curtailment of League One and League Two.

The Championship will restart on Saturday, June 20. The first game back will be Fulham vs Brentford, live on Sky Sports Football. All being well the season will play to a conclusion behind closed doors, finishing with the play-off final in early August.

League One and League Two have both opted to curtail their seasons, promoting the clubs currently occupying the automatic-promotion positions, and relegating those in the relegation spots. The only stipulation being that the EFL will not relegate the bottom club in League Two unless there are guarantees over the National League returning to play next season.

League One and League Two will, however, conclude with their play-off fixtures. The League Two semi-finals - Colchester United vs Exeter City and Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town - will take place with the first legs on Thursday, June 18. The second legs will take place on Monday, June 22. The final will be at Wembley on Monday, June 29.

The League One play-off schedule is yet to be announced, but is expected to take place in July. The competing teams will be Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town.

