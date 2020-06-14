Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks about Birmingham job

Nigel Clough stepped down as Burton boss last month

Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks with Birmingham about replacing Pep Clotet as head coach.

Clotet reached agreement with the club a week ago to step down at the end of this season, with a statement saying he had been allowed to leave "to explore other coaching opportunities".

Clough resigned as Burton Albion manager four weeks ago, for a fresh start in football and to reduce the cost burden on Burton, who have been hit hard by lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham are in no rush to appoint Clotet's successor, who still has nine games left to ensure the club's Championship status.

Birmingham are eight points above the relegation places. Last week, the club avoided a potential second points deduction in two years despite the EFL winning its appeal over a misconduct charge against the club.

They return to action against West Bromwich Albion on June 20.