Lee Bowyer: Charlton manager among Birmingham City candidates for head coach role

Lee Bowyer would be interested in talking to Birmingham

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is a candidate to return to Birmingham City as the club's head coach.

Bowyer was a fan favourite at St Andrew's when he played there between 2009 and 2011, helping them in their memorable League Cup final victory over Arsenal.

The 43-year-old would be interested in talking to his former club, if the opportunity arises, because of instability at The Valley.

Charlton were bought out by Paul Elliott last week - their third owner this year - and sit two points from safety in the relegation places in the Championship.

Bowyer was part of Birmingham's side that won the League Cup in 2011

Former Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is also on Birmingham's shortlist to replace Pep Clotet, who will leave his head coach role at the end of the current season.

Clough resigned from Burton four weeks ago, for a fresh start in football and to reduce the cost burden on the club, who have been hit hard by lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham are eight points above the relegation places. Last week, the club avoided a potential second points deduction in two years despite the EFL winning its appeal over a misconduct charge against the club.

They return to action against West Bromwich Albion on June 20, live on Sky Sports Football.