Sunderland confirm Lee Cattermole departure after 10 years of service

Lee Cattermole has left Sunderland with immediate effect after ten years

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Lee Cattermole from the Stadium of Light with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old midfielder completed his tenth season as a Black Cats player during the 2019/20 campaign, having joined for £6m from Wigan Athletic in August 2009.

However, Cattermole was only one of two players still at the League One club following back-to-back relegations from the Premier League - alongside Bryan Oviedo - and, as such, had huge wages in comparison to the rest of the squad.

Cattermole, who scored seven goals in 36 appearances last term as the Black Cats lost the play-off final to Charlton, has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The player released his own statement in which he said it was "the right time to find a new challenge".

2:05 Clive Mendonca opens up about his play-off final heroics for Charlton in 1998 and apologises to Sunderland fans for his celebrations Clive Mendonca opens up about his play-off final heroics for Charlton in 1998 and apologises to Sunderland fans for his celebrations

The statement read: "Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge.

"The football club, over my 10 years, has had some fantastic managers, staff and players and I have been lucky to be part of that.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Jack Ross and his staff, and I wish him and the current squad all the beast for the coming season. There are some exciting young players at the club and I will be looking forward to seeing them progress.

"And finally, and most importantly, the fans. You are what makes the club special and your passion and commitment is something that has always inspired me throughout my career at Sunderland and will continue to inspire the team. Thank you."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.