Jim Rodwell appointed Sunderland chief executive after Scunthorpe accept his resignation

Jim Rodwell has been appointed Sunderland chief executive with immediate effect.

He has taken up the role after Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann accepted his resignation as their CEO on Wednesday.

Rodwell, a former Board Director at the FA and the EFL, held the position at the League Two club for five years.

"I'm honoured and delighted to be joining a club of the stature and pedigree of Sunderland AFC," he told Sunderland's website.

"From my very first meeting with the chairman, I was sold on his enthusiasm and passion for the club. I'll be counting down the days until I can get started at the stadium and academy to do all I can to drive this great club forward.

"I would also like to pay thanks to the Swann family for the last five years and for being so understanding in allowing me to join SAFC."

Sunderland added in a statement: "SAFC has appointed someone with vast experience who has performed almost every key role within a club.

"This experience, coupled with his undoubted knowledge, passion and connections, will be a huge asset and made him the natural choice as the club continues to progress.

"Whilst the club remains for sale, there is understandably increased uncertainty within global markets and the economy as a whole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Board's priority is to ensure that we are well equipped and in the best possible condition to ensure ongoing and long-term success. The appointment of a CEO is seen as integral to these plans and we are delighted that Jim has joined SAFC.

Scunthorpe chairman Swann said: "We would like to thank Jim for his service to the club and the board since March 2015, where he joined us from Notts County.

"His football knowledge is second to none and he can only add value to his new employers at Sunderland AFC."