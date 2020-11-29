Phil Parkinson: Sunderland part company with manager

Phil Parkinson leaves Sunderland after 13 months at the Stadium of Light; club are eighth in League One after Friday's 1-1 draw at Fleetwood; first-team coach Andrew Taylor will prepare the team for Tuesday's game against Burton

Sunday 29 November 2020 17:23, UK

Parkinson won just two of his opening 14 games in charge of Sunderland
Image: Phil Parkinson leaves Sunderland eighth in League One

Sunderland have sacked manager Phil Parkinson after just over a year in the job.

The 52-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light in October 2019 and guided the club to an eighth-place finish last season.

Sunderland also lie eighth after 13 matches of this campaign and are just two points off the play-offs, but Parkinson exits following Friday's 1-1 draw at Fleetwood on Friday.

Parkinson's assistant Steve Parkin has also been sacked. First-team coach Andrew Taylor will prepare the side for Tuesday's League One game against Burton.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Sunderland.

A statement from Sunderland said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to both Phil and Steve for their efforts during their time at SAFC.

"The board will now begin the search for a new manager and will make no further comment until this process is completed."

Parkinson leaves Sunderland having become the latest manager to fail to revive the club's fortunes since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017.

Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman were both sacked during the 2017-18 campaign, which saw the Black Cats finish bottom of the Championship.

Jack Ross led Sunderland to the League One play-offs last season but was sacked just months later, paving the way for Parkinson's arrival.

