Sunderland takeover by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus close to completion

The takeover of League One side Sunderland by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is moving closer to completion; the French billionaire-heir was in the stands for the 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury on Tuesday; the takeover is currently subject to final checks by the EFL

By Keith Downie

Wednesday 10 February 2021 16:26, UK

The takeover of Sunderland by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is close to completion, as the EFL complete its final checks of the club's purchase.

The French billionaire-heir was in attendance as Sunderland lost 2-1 to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, as he closes in on acquiring a majority stake in the League One club from departing chairman Stewart Donald.

It was the 22-year-old's first public appearance since announcing on Christmas Eve he had agreed a deal to become the new owner at The Stadium of Light.

The takeover is now in the final stages of EFL ratification checks.

In December Louis-Dreyfus, who is the son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, said: "In acquiring Sunderland, I understand the responsibility that's placed upon me as the custodian of the club's future.

"We want to create a team that is entertaining to watch…reconnecting the team with its fanbase, whose support will be so vital to our success.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic but if we all play our part I firmly believe we can restore Sunderland to the top tier of English football and I can't wait to get started."

Speaking on Tuesday night, manager Lee Johnson said: "I have been in contact with him [Louis-Dreyfus] since it became publicly known. I am really looking forward to working with him.

"It's what the club needs - it will give everybody a boost. The quicker they can get the takeover over the line, the better."

Sunderland's defeat at Montgomery Meadow saw them stay seventh in League One, eight points out of the automatic promotion places.

