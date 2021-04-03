Oxford United: League One club will not proceed with police complaint against Sunderland

Oxford United are not proceeding with a complaint to Northumbria police after an alleged "headbutt" on goalkeeper Jack Stevens during their visit to Sunderland in League One on Friday.

In an interview with Sky Sports following the match, manager Karl Robinson suggested the police would be involved after an altercation in the tunnel at half-time.

But, after 24 hours, the club have said it will not be a matter for the police.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Oxford

The FA is awaiting referee Trevor Kettle's report before deciding if any action will be taken.

A fiery 3-1 win for Sunderland allegedly featured incidents in the tunnel at the end of both halves.

Robinson said afterwards: "We have asked the police to come. Their players have seen it, our players have seen it.

"My goalkeeper, he was headbutted at half-time, there was a massive brawl in there."

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: "Genuinely, I didn't see what happened at half-time. I was in the toilet, waiting for the boys in the dressing room wondering where everybody was.

"It was probably a good thing because I would have been like Scrappy-Doo in there. Look, it happens all the time, especially in a condensed area. It was handbags a lot of it.

"He's [Robinson] got to be careful. I'll tell you that.

"When it comes to the narrative of any argument, there are always two sides to any story. Let me tell you, there was a lot of Oxford staff that didn't come out of it smelling of roses, let's just say that."