Roy Keane: Sunderland set to interview former manager over return

Roy Keane is set to be interviewed by Sunderland for the vacant manager's position at the Stadium of Light.

The League One club are extremely interested in Keane returning to club after sacking Lee Johnson on Saturday following a 6-0 loss at Bolton, but contrary to reports, the 50-year-old has not been offered the job yet.

Keane was in charge at Sunderland, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder's first managerial role, from 2006 to 2008.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Sunderland

He guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League finish in the following campaign before resigning in December 2008.

Keane has been out of management since being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011 but has subsequently had stints on the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and worked as a television pundit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Roy Keane's best moments from the 2020/21 Premier League season, including his heated clash with Jamie Redknapp, his quips with Micah Richards and his tirade about Manchester United

Sky Sports News understands Keane is considering another crack at management following 10 years out of the dugout.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, and recently-sacked Hull City manager Grant McCann are also on Sunderland's shortlist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane has his say on the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insists he was never in the running for the manager's job at Old Trafford

Sunderland, in their fourth successive season in Sky Bet League One, are currently third in the table.

They are two points behind second-placed Wigan having played three more matches, and five behind leaders Rotherham, who have one game in hand over them.

Following Johnson's dismissal, Mike Dodds has been leading preparations for the next match, Saturday's home clash with Doncaster.