Roy Keane: Sunderland set to interview former manager over return

Roy Keane is set to be interviewed by Sunderland for the vacant manager's position at the Stadium of Light.
The League One club are extremely interested in Keane returning to club after sacking Lee Johnson on Saturday following a 6-0 loss at Bolton, but contrary to reports, the 50-year-old has not been offered the job yet.
Keane was in charge at Sunderland, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder's first managerial role, from 2006 to 2008.
He guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League finish in the following campaign before resigning in December 2008.
Keane has been out of management since being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011 but has subsequently had stints on the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and worked as a television pundit.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Haaland, Calvert-Lewin, Neves latest
- Papers: Arsenal plan £180m spending spree
- Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation
- GVB left fuming with Rangers | 'Celtic laid down a marker'
- Leigh Nicol taking control after intimate image abuse
- Keane set to be interviewed for Sunderland job
- How 'magic' Carvalho became hot property
- Australia one wicket away from retaining Women's Ashes LIVE!
- How Alli and Van de Beek can both fit at Everton
- Bruce to WBA: A backward step, or best chance of promotion?
Sky Sports News understands Keane is considering another crack at management following 10 years out of the dugout.
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, and recently-sacked Hull City manager Grant McCann are also on Sunderland's shortlist.
Sunderland, in their fourth successive season in Sky Bet League One, are currently third in the table.
They are two points behind second-placed Wigan having played three more matches, and five behind leaders Rotherham, who have one game in hand over them.
Following Johnson's dismissal, Mike Dodds has been leading preparations for the next match, Saturday's home clash with Doncaster.