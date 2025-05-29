Decision time for Sunderland... stick with strategy or twist to try and survive in Premier League?

Sunderland secured a remarkable promotion back to the Premier League, but now they face a critical summer.

Fresh from their comeback victory over Sheffield United at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, attention turned to how the Black Cats can survive in the Premier League next season.

Matchwinner Tommy Watson has already left to join Brighton, while Jobe Bellingham has been travelling around Germany already to seek out his next move.

Here, the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast panel of Andy Hinchcliffe and Gary Weaver discuss what's next for the club...

Decision time for Sunderland

"It's incredible what they've achieved," said Hinchcliffe. "They've stuck to a philosophy: developing young talent, building sensibly, and it's brought them success. But now comes a big decision. Do they stick with that blueprint, or do they spend big to try and stay in the Premier League?

"Teams like Leeds and Burnley were arguably better prepared. On paper, Sunderland might not stand much of a chance with their current squad. But they now have that financial boost from promotion, which could put them in a strong position even if they do go back down.

"Their summer will be critical. It looks like Bellingham and Tommy Watson are on their way out. So what now? Is it about staying up at all costs, or is it about sticking to what got them there in the first place? I think they'll stick with most of their philosophy, but maybe add a few experienced players to give themselves a chance of survival."

Weaver added: "Sunderland will still have significant costs. They've got money coming in, sure, but there are also bonuses and add-ons they'll owe to other clubs for players they've already signed.

"Enzo Le Fee will come in permanently now, which is great. He's been brilliant. What a move that's been, coming from Regis Le Bris texting him in January to ask how he was. Five months later, he's in the Premier League.

"There's a lot for Sunderland to do. They've probably been planning for this from early on, when they realised they had a real shot at promotion. But the big question is whether they continue with the same strategy. Will they keep developing and selling, or will that change now? We'll find out soon enough.

"Jordan Henderson's been linked with a return. He's also been linked with Serie A clubs. He was at Wembley on Saturday, so that might hint at what Sunderland are thinking, maybe mixing it up a bit."

Bellingham may be on the move... but could Watson be back on loan?

"We said last week that Bellingham was probably going to leave either way," said Weaver. "I'd heard before the semi-final second leg that it might be his last game at the Stadium of Light.

"We don't know the exact details, but maybe this move was always part of the plan when he joined Sunderland. He'd have two years, and then move on. It's the Bellingham blueprint: go to Germany, push on, then maybe go somewhere else.

"So I don't think this comes as a surprise to Sunderland's hierarchy. In fact, I think the club getting promoted has been a bit of a surprise for them as well.

"They will be up against it in the Premier League. Would Bellingham want to be part of a struggling side? If that's how it plays out.

"Sunderland have been clear about their strategy. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said it when he arrived: bring players in young, develop them and sell them when the time and price are right.

"We saw Jack Clarke go at the start of the season when the price and timing were right. Part of that was because Tommy Watson was coming through behind him. Then Brighton came in with an offer for him.

"Could he go back on loan to Sunderland next season? You never know. Luke O'Nien joked he's looking forward to putting in a few tackles on him when they meet in the Premier League."

