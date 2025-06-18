Sunderland: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Sunderland will start their first Premier League campaign since suffering relegation in 2016/17 against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on August 16.

Regis Le Bris' side begin their return to the top-flight at home before they travel to Turf Moor to face fellow newly-promoted side Burnley on August 23.

The eagerly awaited return of the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle in the Premier League will be played at home on December 13, with the return fixture at St James' Park on March 21.

Sunderland will have to wait until December 27 to see if they can beat Leeds, after failing to do so in both meetings in the Championship last season, amongst a tricky festive period.

The Black Cats play six games across the month and will need to navigate a relentless run of fixtures against Liverpool, Man City, Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds.

They will face Pep Guardiola's new-look City side twice in the month, on December 6 in Manchester and December 30 at home.

It does not get any easier at the end of the season, either. Sunderland could be tasked with searching for points against Man Utd, Everton and Chelsea in their final three games.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: West Ham (h) - 3pm

23: Burnley (a) - 3pm

30: Brentford (h) - 3pm

September

13: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

20: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

27: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

October

4: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

18: Wolves (h) - 3pm

25: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

November

1: Everton (a) - 3pm

8: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

22: Fulham (a) - 3pm

29: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

December

3: Liverpool (a) - 8pm

6: Man City (a) - 3pm

13: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

20: Brighton (a) - 3pm

27: Leeds (h) - 3pm

30: Man City (h) - 8pm

January

3: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

7: Brentford (a) - 8pm

17: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

24: West Ham (a) - 3pm

31: Burnley (h) - 3pm

February

7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

11: Liverpool (h) - 8pm

21: Fulham (h) - 3pm

28: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

March

4: Leeds (a) - 8pm

14: Brighton (h) - 3pm

21: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

April

11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

18: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

25: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

May

2: Wolves (a) - 3pm

9: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

17: Everton (a) - 3pm

24: Chelsea (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.