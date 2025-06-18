Sunderland: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Sunderland host West Ham at the Stadium of Light to start the 2025/26 season; Tyne-Wear derby scheduled for December 13 at home, with the return fixture on March 21; Sunderland play Man City twice across the Christmas period, as well as Liverpool, Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Sunderland will start their first Premier League campaign since suffering relegation in 2016/17 against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on August 16.
Regis Le Bris' side begin their return to the top-flight at home before they travel to Turf Moor to face fellow newly-promoted side Burnley on August 23.
The eagerly awaited return of the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle in the Premier League will be played at home on December 13, with the return fixture at St James' Park on March 21.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports
- Sunderland news & transfers
Sunderland will have to wait until December 27 to see if they can beat Leeds, after failing to do so in both meetings in the Championship last season, amongst a tricky festive period.
The Black Cats play six games across the month and will need to navigate a relentless run of fixtures against Liverpool, Man City, Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds.
They will face Pep Guardiola's new-look City side twice in the month, on December 6 in Manchester and December 30 at home.
It does not get any easier at the end of the season, either. Sunderland could be tasked with searching for points against Man Utd, Everton and Chelsea in their final three games.
Sunderland's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: West Ham (h) - 3pm
23: Burnley (a) - 3pm
30: Brentford (h) - 3pm
September
13: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
20: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
27: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
October
4: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
18: Wolves (h) - 3pm
25: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
November
1: Everton (a) - 3pm
8: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
22: Fulham (a) - 3pm
29: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
December
3: Liverpool (a) - 8pm
6: Man City (a) - 3pm
13: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
20: Brighton (a) - 3pm
27: Leeds (h) - 3pm
30: Man City (h) - 8pm
January
3: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
7: Brentford (a) - 8pm
17: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
24: West Ham (a) - 3pm
31: Burnley (h) - 3pm
February
7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
11: Liverpool (h) - 8pm
21: Fulham (h) - 3pm
28: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
March
4: Leeds (a) - 8pm
14: Brighton (h) - 3pm
21: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
April
11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
18: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
25: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
May
2: Wolves (a) - 3pm
9: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
17: Everton (a) - 3pm
24: Chelsea (h) - 4pm
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.