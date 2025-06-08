Jobe Bellingham transfer news: Sunderland accept club-record offer for midfielder from Borussia Dortmund

Sunderland have agreed a club-record fee of around €33m (£27.8m), plus €5m (£4.2m), for Jobe Bellingham to join Borussia Dortmund.

The agreement also includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause, and will be the highest transfer fee Sunderland have ever received.

Excluding add-ons, Bellingham will become the second-most expensive signing in Borussia Dortmund's history.

Bellingham, whose older brother Jude played for the Bundesliga club for three seasons, helped Sunderland secure promotion back to the Premier League through the Championship play-off final after eight years away from the top flight.

Like his brother Jude, Jobe came through Birmingham's academy and spent two years in the first team after making his debut in 2021 aged 16.

Sunderland signed him from the Blues in the summer of 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland

'Sunderland looking to sign four or five new players'

Latest from Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"Sunderland are looking to sign four or five new players this summer, with the priority being the spine of the team.

"There is every chance they will break their transfer record again, having done so already with the £20m permanent signing of Enzo Le Fee.

"Sunderland are currently not pursuing former captain Jordan Henderson, but that doesn't mean it won't happen later in the window depending on circumstances."

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.