Sunderland transfer news: Habib Diarra - £30m club-record deal agreed for Senegal midfielder

Sunderland have agreed a club-record £30m deal to sign Habib Diarra from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The Black Cats will pay £27m up-front plus £3m in add-ons for the Senegal midfielder.

The 21-year-old, who scored for Senegal against England in a friendly earlier this month, is now set for a medical before signing his contract.

Image: Diarra scored against England earlier in June

Diarra's arrival sees him is a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who joined Borussia Dortmund for an initial £27.8m fee, with all of that transfer fee committed to pay for the Senegal international.

Sunderland beat off plenty of competition for Diarra's signature, including from fellow newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds.

It is another club-record deal for Sunderland following their promotion to the top flight, with their previous record only standing for four weeks after signing Enzo Le Fee from Roma for £20m.

