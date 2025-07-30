Granit Xhaka to Sunderland: Black Cats complete £17.3m transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports News understands the fee is in the region of £17.3m, costing Sunderland an initial £13m with up to £4.3m in add-ons.

Sunderland agreed personal terms with the former Arsenal man last week and the 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal to add vital experience to the Black Cats' midfield.

"I'm very proud to be here," Xhaka told Sunderland's official website. "When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have.

"It's exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history.

"I feel that I'm ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don't think this will be a big problem. It's been a long time to wait, but I'm here now and I'm looking forward to it."

The Premier League newcomers upped their total offer by £7m to get the deal done and was pictured alongside Sunderland owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus as he got off the plane in the North East to complete the move.

Xhaka made 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring twice and setting up seven goals. Before joining Leverkusen he played 297 times for Arsenal, scoring 23 times and making 26 assists.

Sunderland have now spent £114m so far this summer on seven new signings.

Merson: Xhaka gives Sunderland the slightest chance of survival

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"What a signing for Sunderland Xhaka is. What a signing.

"I'm not going to say they're going to stay up but it's still going to be a major struggle. But it gives them the slightest chance.

"I'm so surprised - and no disrespect to Sunderland - that no-one has come in for him because he's a top midfield player.

"I know he's a few years older than what he was at Arsenal but he was a top player and he will give them that experience. He will give them the slightest chance of staying up."

Analysis: Xhaka's metronome skills crucial for Black Cats

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

For the promoted clubs, bringing in Premier League quality will be crucial to their survival. Sunderland signing Brighton winger Simon Adingra is a start, but Granit Xhaka is a stratospheric signing.

The Switzerland international had a mixed career at Arsenal but one key theme stood out: managers kept picking him.

Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta kept him as a key member of the team despite his countless red cards, with the current Arsenal manager even bringing him back from the cold after a major falling out with the club's supporters, which led to his captaincy being taken away by Unai Emery.

The main reason why is - despite the controversy Xhaka can bring - he is the metronome in every team he plays for.

His stability was vital to Bayer Leverkusen winning the league and cup double in his first season, while even last term - a more disappointing campaign in comparison - saw Xhaka show his worth.

Image: Granit Xhaka's key numbers last season

Only Joshua Kimmich managed more passes in open play and final-third balls than Xhaka last term, while his pass accuracy of 90 per cent showed his reliability in possession.

Of course, Xhaka playing for a relegation-threatened Sunderland side will contrast very differently to the possession-heavy spells at Arsenal and Leverkusen.

But he was Arsenal captain and part of Leverkusen's leadership group. This is a signing that will give the Black Cats a huge survival boost.

Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m

Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen, £17m

Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free

Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m

Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

