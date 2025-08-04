Regis Le Bris: French head coach signs new long-term deal at Sunderland

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has signed a new long-term contract at the newly-promoted Premier League club.

In a boost for Sunderland ahead of their top-flight return, the Frenchman has committed his future at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2028.

He said: "The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together.

"The collective ambition is there to see and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face.

"In every part of the organisation, everyone has their own part to play, and we are all aligned."

Le Bris was appointed as Black Cats boss in June 2024 following his departure from Lorient.

The 49-year-old had two years left to run on his previous contract, but Sunderland have moved to tie him down long term after he led the club to promotion in his first campaign at the helm, with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final in May marking the club's return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "Like every Sunderland supporter, I'm delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Regis.

"It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly, it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the Club.

"Regis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition."

Image: Le Bris led Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club

Sunderland finished fourth in the Championship last term before earning a dramatic play-off semi-final victory over Coventry to seal their spot at Wembley, where Tommy Watson's winner sent the Black Cats back into the top flight.

Le Bris leads Sunderland into their first Premier League campaign since suffering relegation in 2016/17, and they start against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on August 16.

The club have since been busy over the summer transfer window with eight new signings arriving on Wearside, including former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

New director of football Florent Ghisolfi believes Le Bris' new deal is an important step in the club's aim to establish itself in the Premier League.

"Regis' new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he's undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we're building together," Ghisolfi said.

"Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League Club - not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition - and Regis is an important part of that vision.

"He shares our desire, and we are ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead with conviction and purpose."

August

16: West Ham (h) - 3pm

23: Burnley (a) - 3pm

30: Brentford (h) - 3pm

September

13: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

20: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

27: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

