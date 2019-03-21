Derby extend Tom Huddlestone's contract by a year

Tom Huddlestone has had his contract extended by Derby County

Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone has extended his contract with the Sky Bet Championship club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 32-year-old re-joined the Rams from Hull City in the summer of 2017, for an undisclosed fee, on a two-year deal.

Huddlestone's contract included an option to extend by a further 12 months, based on appearances, and the clause within his contract has now been activated.

Huddlestone, a graduate of the Rams' youth system, has made 26 appearances so far this season under manager Frank Lampard and would have been free to leave at the end of the season..

The midfielder appeared 47 times in all competitions last season and scored his first goal for the club in February 2018 in a 3-0 home win over Brentford.

Nottingham-born Huddlestone made 95 appearances during his first spell at the club, before joining Tottenham in 2005 for a fee reported to be worth up to £2.5m.

The 32-year-old, who has won four senior caps for England, has made more than 550 appearances in his club career, including 135 games for Hull City, and 13 during a loan spell with Wolves.