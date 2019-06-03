Ashley Cole among players released by Derby

Ashley Cole has been released by Derby

Ashley Cole is among the Derby players being released this summer after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

The ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star - who is 38 - joined the Rams on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January and he started in their play-off final defeat to Aston Villa.

The former Roma and LA Galaxy left-back made 12 appearances for the Rams since his arrival in January 2019.

Derby are also releasing David Nugent, Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce and Marcus Olsson when their contracts expire on June 30.

0:45 Sky Sports News asked Derby owner Mel Morris whether it would be difficult to stand in Frank Lampard's way if Chelsea approached the current Rams boss Sky Sports News asked Derby owner Mel Morris whether it would be difficult to stand in Frank Lampard's way if Chelsea approached the current Rams boss

Craig Bryson is also out of contract but the club are talking to him about an extension.

The current loan deals of Fikyao Tomori (Chelsea), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea) and Andy King (Leicester City) have all concluded.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been given a new contract and will remain at Pride Park until the end of the 2021/22 campaign after making 24 appearances this season in all competitions.