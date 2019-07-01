Derby target Phillip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard

Dutch legend Phillip Cocu has emerged as Derby County's first choice to replace Frank Lampard should he leave for Chelsea.

Derby have made Dutch legend Phillip Cocu their number one target to replace Frank Lampard if as expected, he joins Chelsea later this week.

Owner Mel Morris is hoping to convince the former PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce head coach that he will have the time and the funds available to build a squad capable of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Cocu is understood to be concerned a number of Derby's top players, including Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were all on season-long loans at Pride Park and have since returned to their respective parent clubs.

If successful, Derby cannot appoint Cocu until Lampard's departure - but are understood to be pushing hard to have a new head coach in place before they leave for Florida on Thursday.

Cocu won three league titles in four seasons at PSV, breaking Ajax's domination in the Eredivisie. As a player, the 48-year-old capped 101 times for Holland, winning league titles with PSV and Barcelona.

Earlier today, Derby issued a statement confirming they had granted permission for Lampard to conclude talks with the Premier League outfit 'as soon as possible'.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.