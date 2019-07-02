Phillip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard as Derby boss

Dutch legend Phillip Cocu is set to be appointed as Derby County's new manager, succeeding Frank Lampard.

Phillip Cocu will be confirmed as the new Derby manager in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

Cocu's agent has been in the UK over the past two days and agreed a deal with Derby owner Mel Morris in the past few hours.

Current boss Frank Lampard looks set to be the next Chelsea boss and it is understood the Stamford Bridge club will announce the appointment by Thursday.

It is believed Cocu has verbally agreed to take the job with only a few legal details to be agreed with Morris convincing the Dutchman he will have the time and the funds available to build a squad capable of gaining Premier League promotion.

Cocu, like Lampard, enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning league titles with PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona as well as making 101 appearances for the Netherlands.

1:49 Paul Gilmour live outside Stamford Bridge with the latest on Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea. Paul Gilmour live outside Stamford Bridge with the latest on Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea.

The 48-year-old then won the Dutch league title three times in four seasons as PSV boss and joins the Rams after leaving Fenerbahce in October following a short unsuccessful stint at the Turkish club.

Derby's search focused on finding a coach capable of developing young talent. Cocu's record at PSV convinced them of that, quickly making him their number one target.

During his time managing his home town club in Eindhoven he spent around £49m on player recruitment, whilst generating more than £134m in player sales.

De Telegraaf newspaper in Holland says Cocu will bring a member of his PSV coaching team with him - and will also have an English coach as part of his first-team backroom staff.

Cocu will travel with Derby's first team when they leave for pre-season training in Florida on Thursday.

