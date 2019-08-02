Brighton's Matt Clarke joins Derby on season-long loan deal

Matt Clarke joined Brighton from Portsmouth in July for £3.5m

Derby have completed the season-long loan signing of defender Matt Clarke from Brighton.

Clarke joined Brighton from Portsmouth on a four-year deal earlier this summer for an initial £3.5m, becoming Graham Potter's first signing as Seagulls manager.

But Potter is allowing the 22-year-old centre-back to continue his development in the Championship.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu was keen to add a ball-playing central defender to his ranks ahead of the new season.

