Adam Webster: Brighton make bid for Bristol City defender

Adam Webster made 47 appearances in all competitions last season

Brighton have made an offer worth in the region of £20m plus add-ons for Bristol City defender Adam Webster, Sky Sports News understands.

Brighton have had a number of bids rejected for the player this summer but remain hopeful a deal can be struck.

Portsmouth academy graduate Webster impressed in his first season at City, making 44 Championship appearances last term.

The 24-year-old is a former England youth international and has three years remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate.

