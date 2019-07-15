Fulham in talks to sign Callum O'Dowda from Bristol City

Callum O'Dowda is a target for Fulham

Fulham are in talks to sign Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda, Sky Sports News understands.

O'Dowda, who made 35 appearances for Bristol City last season, is stalling over a new contact at Ashton Gate.

The Robins want £8m if they are to allow the 24-year-old to leave, but Fulham are unwilling to meet that fee.

Fulham are looking to rebuild their squad following relegation from the Premier League and have signed Ivan Cavaleiro and Martell Taylor-Crossdale in recent days.

O'Dowda scored five goals and assisted five more for Bristol City last season as they just missed out on a play-off place.

